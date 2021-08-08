Financial Survey: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares SL Green Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.75 $379.80 million $7.11 10.15 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.82 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SL Green Realty and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 466.86%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52% Apartment Investment and Management N/A 0.45% 0.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

