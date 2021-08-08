Financial Survey: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) versus Employers (NYSE:EIG)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProSight Global and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12 Employers $711.40 million 1.65 $119.80 million $3.10 13.42

Employers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProSight Global. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSight Global and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Employers has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

Employers beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

