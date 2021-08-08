Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Acquires 7,500 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

Scott Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$33.93. 455,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

