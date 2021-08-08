FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

FEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 17,472,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. Research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $34,095,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

