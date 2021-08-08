Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

NYSE:FND traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,073. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.