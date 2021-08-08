FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $54,245.50 and approximately $15.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.