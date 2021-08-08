FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Hits $0.0939 on Major Exchanges

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $329,679.36 and $36.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

