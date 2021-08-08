Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 15,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,639,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,979,639.25.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$7,210.00.

CVE GWM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.70. 162,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,627. The company has a market cap of C$125.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

