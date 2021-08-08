Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 15,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,639,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,979,639.25.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,050.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$7,210.00.
CVE GWM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.70. 162,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,627. The company has a market cap of C$125.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
