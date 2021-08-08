Geeq 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $1.17 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

