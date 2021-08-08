Gifto Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Gifto has a market cap of $27.37 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.00814729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

