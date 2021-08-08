Gitcoin (GTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.25 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8.97 or 0.00020327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $127.39 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

