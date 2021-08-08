Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

GNL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

