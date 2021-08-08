Global Rental Token (GRT) Price Up 21.4% This Week

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Global Rental Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Rental Token has a total market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Global Rental Token Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

