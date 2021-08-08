Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) is Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.