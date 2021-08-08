GMB Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. GMB has a market capitalization of $943,883.77 and approximately $23.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMB has traded up 127.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GMB coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.