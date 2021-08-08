GoldFund Price Up 117.9% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 117.9% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $266,921.46 and approximately $470.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006135 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.