Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 385,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,415. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

