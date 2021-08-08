Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

GTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 360,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,666. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

