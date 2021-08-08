Grimm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,102.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 52.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $79,737.32 and $1,102.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 59.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005485 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

