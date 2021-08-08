Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. 1,652,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.04. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,642,090 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

