GXChain Market Cap Tops $45.70 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $16.67 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,467,083 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

