Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.
Shares of HBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. 6,136,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.
HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
