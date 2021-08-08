Head to Head Analysis: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) vs. F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and F5 Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks $2.35 billion 5.36 $307.44 million $6.66 31.75

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Volatility & Risk

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 Networks has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ezenia! and F5 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 Networks 1 1 10 0 2.75

F5 Networks has a consensus price target of $216.19, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given F5 Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of F5 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks 11.76% 19.79% 9.26%

Summary

F5 Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

