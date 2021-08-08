Head to Head Comparison: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) versus Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 3.88 $225.77 million $1.20 19.28 Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.89 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 33.30% 8.56% 1.29% Patriot National Bancorp 1.14% 0.64% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

