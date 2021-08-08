Head-To-Head Contrast: Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) & Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vonovia pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Vonovia and Hongkong Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.59 billion 11.07 $3.69 billion $3.35 10.32 Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.43 $198.00 million N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Hongkong Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vonovia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 101.34% 15.24% 5.87% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vonovia beats Hongkong Land on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

