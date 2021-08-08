Head-To-Head Review: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.06 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.29 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.20 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.49

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lufax 1 4 7 0 2.50

Lufax has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 126.66%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Lufax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

