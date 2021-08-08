HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $335.38 million and approximately $41,309.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004597 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036162 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.