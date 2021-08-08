Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,431.85 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $90,431.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018320 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

