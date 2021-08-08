Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 158,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

