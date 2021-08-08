High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.11

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $348,010.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00102079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

