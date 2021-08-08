Howdoo Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.29 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $319,997.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00825763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,463,063 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

