Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $43,432.30 or 1.00321278 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $14.77 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00145804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.21 or 0.99902985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00783847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

