HYCON (HYC) Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $516,421.18 and approximately $140,126.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00059541 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,471,174 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

