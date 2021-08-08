HyperCash Price Up 14.1% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,297.54 or 1.00443228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.01048234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00343692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00366939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004480 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

