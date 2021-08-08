ichi.farm Trading Down 8.3% This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.