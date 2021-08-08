Idena (IDNA) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $104,126.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00146443 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.87 or 0.99802242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,306,803 coins and its circulating supply is 46,865,510 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

