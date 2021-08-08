IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.01 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $32.01 million and $9.07 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

