Idle Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00011825 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.56 million and $230,126.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00146443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.87 or 0.99802242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00781100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,775 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

