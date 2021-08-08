Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Reaches $68,666.40

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 107.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $68,666.40 and $46.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,226.11 or 1.00090212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010638 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,457,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,623 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.