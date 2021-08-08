IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Cap Reaches $898,796.31

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $898,796.31 and $362,373.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

