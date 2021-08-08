Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $18.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.24. 831,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.86.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.28.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

