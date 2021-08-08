Incent One Day Volume Tops $23.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $935,900.38 and $23.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00131453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00145329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.16 or 0.99969098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00783449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

