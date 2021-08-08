Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.07 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and $20.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

