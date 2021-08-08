Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,338,070 shares in the company, valued at C$4,549,603.40.

Darren Koningen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$403,000.00.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.60. 176,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,826. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 18.73 and a quick ratio of 18.57.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

