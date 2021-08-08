Insider Buying: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James Geral Bell purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$267,036.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.85. 237,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,162. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.63.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.111705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POU. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.