Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,308,161.68.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.