Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,562,684 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

