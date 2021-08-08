Insula (ISLA) Market Cap Reaches $730,532.34

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Insula has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $730,532.34 and $2,185.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00337763 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00821473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

