InsurAce (INSUR) Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $1.99 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00146443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.87 or 0.99802242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00781100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

