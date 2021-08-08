Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,332,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,473,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.